AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university has said.

"Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B117, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial on Friday.

The variant, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain.

It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month.

That lockdown came as Britain started rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Over 10 million people have received a first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer's shot.

READ MORE: Bad news for vaccines after UK Covid-19 variant mutates again