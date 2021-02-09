Lewis Hamilton has signed a one-year deal with Mercedes for the 2021 season, but the Formula One team's boss Toto Wolff indicated it could be his final season in the car.

The agreement ends the British driver's long-running contract saga with the dominant Silver Arrows ahead of the start of the new campaign in Bahrain next month.

The 36-year-old equalled Michael Schumacher's championship haul with his seventh title in 2020 and already has more race wins, pole positions and podiums than any other driver in the sport's history.

Hamilton said in a Mercedes statement on Monday that the team had "achieved incredible things together," while team principal Wolff said the partnership had "written itself into the history books."

Despite the delay, both driver and team always insisted it was a matter of when, not if, a new contract would be agreed.

'We must prepare for life after Hamilton'

Hamilton said he was excited to be heading into a ninth season with Mercedes.

"Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track," he said.

"I'm equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue."

The Mercedes driver has become an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment, making several forthright statements on human rights and racism.

Wolff said the team had always been "aligned with Lewis that we would continue" but the unusual circumstances in 2020 meant it had taken longer to finish the process.

The Austrian, who also backed Hamilton's drive for greater diversity in the sport, said the Briton's competitive record stood alongside the "best the sports world has ever seen."

"The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it," he said.