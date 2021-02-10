Manchester City has broken the English football record for consecutive wins by a top-flight club by beating Swansea 3-1 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target for the visitors, who extended their winning run in all competitions to 15 games on Wednesday.

Victory was also Pep Guardiola's 200th in 268 games as City boss, with the Premier League leaders still on course for a historic quadruple of trophies.

Guardiola's men hold a five-point lead with a game in hand at the top of the Premier League, face Tottenham in the League Cup final in April and resume their challenge to win a first Champions League in the last 16 against Borussia Monchengladbach later this month.

'Not easy record to break'

"It is amazing for ourselves, we cannot deny how pleased and proud we are to break this record," said Guardiola.

"Records are there to be broken, but they have to do well [to beat it].

"It is not easy in the modern era to make 15 wins in a row."

Despite the congested schedule, Guardiola characteristically named a strong side for the trip to South Wales with Sterling, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan retaining their places from Sunday's 4-1 win away to Liverpool.

Walker has lost his place as first choice right-back due to Joao Cancelo's excellent form.