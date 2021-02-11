UEFA has opened proceedings against the Champions League match officials involved in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off, Europe's soccer governing body said.

The match at Paris St Germain in December was halted after 13 minutes following an argument on the touchline over the red card shown to Webo and only resumed the following day after the four Romanian officials were replaced.

Webo, a former Cameroon international, said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu disrespected him by referring to him as "the Black one" or "negru" in Romanian and an investigation was conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector.

READ MORE: PSG v Basaksehir UEFA match suspended over racist abuse by official

Article 11 violation