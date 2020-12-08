Fast News

Basaksehir players walked off the pitch and refused to play after the fourth official referee racially abused Pierre Webo.

Referee Ovidiu Hategan with Istanbul Basaksehir coaching staff as the match is interrupted after racial abuse (Reuters)

The UEFA Champions League's Paris Saint-Germain v Basaksehir game was suspended after a referee was accused of racist abuse.

The row erupted after Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, the former Cameroon international, was shown a red card during a fierce row on the touchline with staff from the Turkish club appearing to accuse the Romanian fourth official of using a racist term.

Television microphones picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.

The game at the Parc des Princes stopped in the 14th minute, with the players walking off around 10 minutes later.

Istanbul Basaksehir Football Club President Goksel Gumusdag later said that the team will not return to the soccer pitch if the fourth referee does not leave the field.

Demba Ba responding to what was said by the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir pic.twitter.com/mFGJgSW1X4 — FIFA 21 News (@FUT21News) December 8, 2020

Basaksehir's Senegal international striker Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official, saying: "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'"

The match, being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, is decisive for PSG who need a draw to clinch qualification for the last 16 from Group H, which also contains RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

PSG v Basaksehir assistant referee allegedly said the "n-word" to a staff of Basaksehir pic.twitter.com/TIDp5vlyk1 — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) December 8, 2020

Source: TRTWorld and agencies