Friday, February 26, 2021

Greece extends lockdown to more areas

Greece has extended lockdown restrictions to more areas of the country as the Covid-19 pandemic showed no signs of waning exactly one year after its first coronavirus infection was detected, health authorities said.

From Saturday, the islands of Lefkada, Syros and Samos, the towns of Arta and Amphilochia in western Greece, the wider area around Corinth in the Peloponnese and Heraklion on the island of Crete will all be in lockdown.

This means that schools, hair salons and non-essential retail shops must close.

Turkey reports 9,205 new Covid-19 cases

Turkey has reported 9,205 new Covid-19 cases and 74 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total to 2,683,971 confirmed cases and 28,432 deaths.

An additional 10,282 patients have recovered while 1,195 are critically ill.

UN adopts resolution urging equitable access to vaccines

The UN Security Council has given unanimous approval to a resolution calling for improved access to Covid-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished countries, diplomats said.

It was the second resolution on the pandemic passed by the council since it began a year ago.

In a rare gesture, it was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council, diplomats said.

France's Nice goes under weekend lockdown

French authorities have ordered a local weekend lockdown starting on the evening in the French Riviera city of Nice and the surrounding coastal area to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Nice reported this week a rate of almost 800 virus infections per 100,000 people, nearly four times the national average.

The measure comes in addition to a national 6 pm to 6 am curfew. The northern port of Dunkirk is under similar restrictions. In both places, numbers of infections have spiked and hospitals are overwhelmed, with some patients being transferred to other French regions.

Maui to increase first-dose virus vaccination appointments

Maui Health has announced plans to increase the number of first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments, while Kauai has widened the availability of vaccine doses.

The Maui News reports that the nonprofit health care organisation for Maui and Lanai says it will raise the number of weekly vaccines to 3,000 beginning next week and 4,000 the following week.

Maui Health spokeswoman Tracy Dallarda says the organization is nearing completion of the final 1,000 of 5,000 appointments that were rescheduled after clinics closed in January because of vaccine shortages. Additionally, Kauai County has opened its vaccine distribution to residents aged 75 and over.

J&J says 2 people had severe allergic reactions after virus shot

A Johnson & Johnson scientist has said that the company has received preliminary reports of two cases of severe allergic reactions, including one case of anaphylaxis, in people who had received the company's Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs at J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said the case of anaphylaxis was observed in an ongoing trial of healthcare workers in South Africa.

There had not been any previously reported cases of anaphylaxis, Douoguih said. She was speaking to a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which will vote later on whether to recommend authorization of the vaccine.

Nigeria expects first 4 million vaccine doses from COVAX next week

Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of vaccines next week from the global COVAX vaccine programme for poor and middle-income countries, the head of the World Health Organization mission in Nigeria said.

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO representative in Nigeria, told a briefing by video link that Nigeria was expecting 14 million doses in total.

Argentine lab strikes deal to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

An Argentine laboratory has struck a deal to help produce Russia's vaccine Sputnik V, according to a company statement shared by the country's government, helping boost the local firm's share price.

Laboratorios Richmond has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund to be able to manufacture the vaccine, which has so far been the main drug used in Argentina's fledgeling inoculation program.

Argentina was one of the first countries in the region to sign an agreement with Russia to buy Sputnik V and has already received 1.22 million doses from the Russian Gamaleya Institute.

US CDC says trend of decline in cases may be stalling

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that a recent decline in Covid-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that restrictions to fight the virus remain in place.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the CDC was watching the concerning data closely.

The White House also urged companies to join efforts to help fight the pandemic by requiring mask wearing by employees and educating customers.

Italy reports 253 deaths, 20,499 new cases

Italy has reported 253 coronavirus-related deaths against 308 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,499 from 19,886 the day before.

Some 325,404 tests for the virus were carried out in the past day, compared with 443,704 previously, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 97,227 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.9 million cases to date.

Ecuador health minister resigns after criticism of vaccine plan

Ecuadorean health minister Juan Carlos Zevallos has tendered his resignation following accusations of irregularities in a pilot program for coronavirus vaccination that the government has been carrying out since January.

Zevallos is under an investigation by state prosecutors for mishandling the vaccine roll out after he participated in an inoculation effort at a nursing home where his mother lives.

His resignation follows scandals in Latin American countries including Peru and Argentina over nepotism and favouritism in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

UK reports 8,523 new cases, 345 deaths

Britain has reported 8,523 new cases of Covid-19 and 345 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The number of cases fell from 9,985 on Thursday, while deaths were marginally higher than Thursday's 323.

The number of people who have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine rose to 19,177,555 from 18,691,835.

Belgium puts virus easing on hold as hospital admissions spike

Belgium has put on hold an expected relaxation of coronavirus restrictions after hospital admissions of people infected with the virus spiked.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said new virus cases, which had stabilised for three months, were now rising again. This was likely due to a spread of the more infectious variant that was first identified in Britain and now accounts for about half of all cases.

"We have not taken the decisions (on lifting restrictions) we had envisaged taking," De Croo told a news conference, saying that he and fellow ministers had decided to review the situation in a week.

New hospital admissions rose to 200 on Thursday, a sharp increase on the daily average of about 125 of the past weeks.

Spain to give just one vaccine dose to under 55-year olds

Spain will give a single vaccine dose to under 55-year-olds who have already been infected with the virus, the Health Ministry announced in the latest update of its national inoculation strategy.

"The duration of protective immunity to the virus after natural infection is unknown but studies show that administering a single dose to these individuals boosts protective immunity," the strategy update read.

France announced a similar policy earlier this month while Italian politicians are debating whether to follow that path.

Political foes clash over Moldova registration of Russian vaccine

Moldova's medical agency has said it had approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, despite President Maia Sandu saying it could not be registered until the World Health Organisation had done so.

Sandu denied statements by her predecessor Igor Dodon and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, that Moldova had become the 38th country, including Russia, to register the shot.

"Moldova will only use a vaccine that has undergone WHO registration procedure," Sandu told reporters.

"Deliveries of the vaccine to Moldova will start very soon," Dodon wrote earlier on his Telegram channel.

Finland closes sport venues in Helsinki region

Recreational venues in Finland's capital region will be closed for two weeks, the Regional State Administrative Agency said, to curb a rise in coronavirus infections in Helsinki and eight surrounding municipalities.

The authority ordered public and private gyms, indoor sports venues, saunas and swimming pools as well as other recreational areas to close from March 1.

The closures are in addition to a three-week partial lockdown starting on March 8 announced by the government on Thursday.

The restrictions on recreation affect around 1.4 million of the country's 5.5 million inhabitants. There are exceptions for venues that cater to fewer than ten people and for activities for children aged 12 and under.

Philippines' Duterte signs indemnity bill for vaccine rollout

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill that gives indemnity to vaccine makers if their Covid-19 shots cause adverse side-effects, days before the country starts its lagging inoculation programme.

Despite having one of the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its initial set of vaccines.

In a statement, the presidential office said the law would fast-track the purchase and administration of vaccines.

It covers the creation of a $10.26 million (500 million pesos) indemnity fund to cover compensation for potential serious adverse effects stemming from the doses' emergency use.

German restaurants should be able to offer outdoor dining around Easter - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has said he is confident that restaurants could be allowed to partially open soon so that outdoor catering on terraces and in beer gardens would be possible around the Easter weekend in early April.

Canada approves AstraZeneca's vaccine

Canada's drug regulator has approved AstraZeneca's vaccine, the third inoculation to get a green light.

The vaccine was approved under Canada's interim order system, which allows for accelerated approvals similar to the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisations.

British Covid-19 variant becomes dominant in Belgium

The more contagious British variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in Belgium, authorities said, as they explained why infection numbers have again started to rise.

"Last week, we estimate that 53 percent of infections were caused by the UK variant, against 38 percent a week earlier," a spokesman for the government's coronavirus response, Steven Van Gucht, told a news conference.

The UK variant, technically identified as B.1.1.7, is considered a "variant of concern" because of its high infectivity – though it has not been shown to be more dangerous in terms of deaths or intensive hospitalisation than earlier forms of the coronavirus.

UK to prioritise next stage of vaccines by age, not job

Police and teachers will not jump to the head of the queue in the second phase of Britain's Covid-19 vaccination rollout, with people instead prioritised by age, officials advising the government said, describing this as the best way to keep up the pace of immunisations.

Britain's vaccine programme has been among the fastest in the world, meeting a government target to offer a first dose of vaccination to 15 million high-risk people by mid-February.

Some frontline workers such as police and teachers had been calling for prioritisation on the basis of their jobs, but Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chairman for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said such an approach could complicate the rollout.

Portugal PM says hopes EU vaccine passport will be in place by summer

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said that he hoped a vaccine passport, allowing people to travel freely if they can prove they have been vaccinated, will be in place by the summer.

"We are defendants of a measure on European scale, and it is with this objective that we work as presidents with the European Commission. The hope we all have is that by the summer it will be possible for this document to exist," he said, speaking after a meeting with European leaders.

Portugal holds the EU's rotating presidency.

US government buys at least 100,000 doses of Lilly's Covid-19 antibody therapy

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co has said the US government has agreed to buy at least 100,000 doses of its newly authorized dual antibody Covid-19 cocktail for $210 million, with doses to be delivered through March-end.

Take 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine, top officials tell Germans

Germany's health minister and top public health official strongly urged Germans to take AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine if offered it, seeking to offer reassurance after some essential workers refused the shot.

Health authorities in some European countries - including Germany - are facing resistance to the vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services. Germany has also recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64.

German officials have expressed growing disquiet over the quantities of the AstraZeneca vaccine being left untaken by nervous Germans.

EU regulator endorses Regeneron antibody cocktail to treat Covid-19

Europe's medicines regulator has said that an antibody drug combination developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals can be used to treat Covid-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

The recommendation can now be used for guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab before a marketing authorisation is issued, the European Medicines Agency said.

Indonesia permits private virus vaccination scheme

Indonesia has authorised one of the world's first private vaccination schemes to run alongside its national programme so that companies can buy state-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

The initiative, approved by a government regulation, has drawn criticism from some health experts who warn it could worsen inequity.

J&J vaccine set to get EU nod in early March - Bloomberg News

The European Union's medicines regulator is expected to recommend drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on March 11, Bloomberg News reported, a move that could give the region its fourth coronavirus vaccine.

The US drugmaker said earlier this month it had submitted a conditional marketing application for its vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Last week, the regulator said it could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve J&J's vaccine under a speedy review.

South Korea kicks off Covid-19 vaccination campaign

South Korea launched its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes, in an effort that officials call the first step in returning the country to more normal life.

The first doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine began to be given at 9 am (0000 GMT) to nursing home workers and some patients at facilities across the country of about 52 million.

By 6 pm local time (0900 GMT), 16,813 people had received their first doses, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

On Saturday, authorities plan to start giving the first of 117,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE supplied through COVAX, an international Covid-19 vaccine-sharing programme, to about 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities.

Japan to end state of emergency for 6 prefectures this month

The Japanese government has said it would end a state of emergency in six prefectures at the end of this month, a week earlier than scheduled, as new coronavirus cases decline.

Tokyo and three other prefectures would remain under the restrictions until early March, it added.