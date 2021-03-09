Germany's World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European championships this July, the German football association has said.

Loew will leave with a year left on his contract having signed up until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

In a statement on Tuesday, Loew said he was "full of pride and enormous gratitude" after nearly 15 years as national coach and that he was "motivated" for his swan song at the rearranged European championships from June 11-July 11.

Fritz Keller, the president of the German football association (DFB), said on Tuesday Loew's decision "gives us the necessary time to name his successor calmly."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who was Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, have been mentioned as early frontrunners for the job.

Loew has vowed to go out on a high at the European championships but Germany face a tough task to have been drawn in the same group as world champions France and holders Portugal.

"I still feel the will, great energy and ambition," Loew insisted.

"I will do my best to make our fans happy and be successful at this tournament."

READ MORE:Europe's top sides given simple qualifying routes for Qatar 2022 World Cup

'Great triumphs, painful defeats'

The 61-year-old nicknamed "Jogi" has been in charge of Germany since 2006. The 2014 triumph in Brazil, where his side beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final thanks to Mario Goetze's extra-time winner, was the highpoint of his reign.

But Loew has faced three years of criticism since holders Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia at the group stage.