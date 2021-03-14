Arsenal has recovered from the shock of conceding a stunning Erik Lamela goal to claim a deserved 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League's north London derby.

Martin Odegaard's deflected equaliser on the stroke of halftime and Alexandre Lacazette's 64th-minute penalty secured Arsenal's first win in six attempts against their bitter rivals on Sunday.

It was a mixed afternoon for Lamela who produced an audacious 'Rabona' shot to put Tottenham in front against the run of play after 33 minutes at The Emirates – one of the most remarkable goals ever seen in the long-running rivalry.

But the Argentine, who came on for the injured Son Heung-min early on, went from hero to zero when he was sent off in the 76th for catching Kieran Tierney with his flailing forearm.

While Lamela's goal was unforgettable it could not disguise a largely disappointing display by Tottenham who squandered a great chance to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

After Lamela's sending off the visitors' 10 men finally applied some pressure and they had a Harry Kane goal ruled out late on for offside before he hit the post with a free-kick.

Tottenham are now without a league win at Arsenal since 2010 and the defeat left them in the seventh spot on 45 points, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. Arsenal stayed in 10th place with 41 points, four off Spurs.

"It was incredible. Going 1-0 down the way we were playing was disappointing and the worst-case scenario against a team like Spurs. But we kept playing and deserved the win," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

