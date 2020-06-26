WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel, UAE unite to fight coronavirus as West Bank annexation looms
Emirati media says both sides will work together on medical projects, including those to combat virus new, at a time of strong Arab opposition to Israel's plans to annex parts of occupied West Bank.
Israel, UAE unite to fight coronavirus as West Bank annexation looms
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to attend a graduation ceremony in Beersheba,Israel on June 25, 2020. / AFP
June 26, 2020

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the two countries have said, in a possible boost to Israeli efforts to normalise relations with Gulf Arab countries.

Two private companies from the United Arab Emirates and two Israeli companies will work together on medical projects, including those to combat the new coronavirus, the UAE's state-run news agency WAM said on Thursday. 

The cooperation comes at a time of strong Arab opposition to Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank — territory Palestinians seek for a state — under a US "compromise" plan.

READ MORE: How did Arab states get from recognition to normalisation with Israel?

Scientific and medical partnership

Israel has no diplomatic relations with Arab countries in the Gulf, but common concerns about Iran's regional influence have led to a limited thaw in relations.

"This scientific and medical partnership overcomes historical and political challenges in the region," an Arabic statement from WAM said, adding that the priority was humanitarian action and constructive cooperation to safeguard people's health.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that a formal announcement about the partnership was imminent.

Last week, the UAE's minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said it could work with Israel on some areas, including the battle against the coronavirus and on technology, despite political differences.

Netanyahu said at a military ceremony that Israel and the UAE would collaborate in research and development and technology "to improve the well-being of the entire region".

He said the agreement stemmed from intensive contacts with the UAE over recent months.

Recommended

READ MORE: Is the UAE going public with its controversial ties to Israel?

UAE opposed to annexation

Israel has confirmed more than 22,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 300 deaths, since reporting its first infection in February, and is now facing a new spike.

The UAE has officially reported more than 45,000 cases, including 302 deaths.

In May, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad made the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel, carrying coronavirus-related aid for Palestinians.

But the aid was refused by the Palestinians as the UAE had coordinated with Israel rather than with the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking to a conference of the American Jewish Committee advocacy group on June 16, Gargash said Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes West Bank land. 

He also said cooperation with Israel on the pandemic would not affect the UAE's opposition to annexation.

Israel is due on July 1 to begin a cabinet debate on extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

READ MORE:Is the UAE's call for Israel rapprochement a betrayal of Palestinians?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia