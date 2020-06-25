WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as Oaxaca assess damage
The area surrounding the popular Huatulco beach resort in the southern state of Oaxaca was hardest hit by the 7.4 magnitude quake, but the temblor was felt as far away as Mexico City.
Death toll from Mexican quake rises to 10 as Oaxaca assess damage
A police officer helps an elderly woman to a safer place after an earthquake in Mexico City on June 23, 2020. / AP
June 25, 2020

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southern Mexico on Tuesday has risen to 10 people.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday as locals began to clear the rubble and assess the damage from the temblor.

The area surrounding the popular Huatulco beach resort in the southern state of Oaxaca was hardest hit by the 7.4 magnitude quake, but the shaking could be felt as far away as Mexico City, wheretall buildings swayedand thousands of people raced into the streets.

Roughly 30 buildings in the capital were damaged and in a northern neighbourhood that was hard hit by a 2017 earthquake, some residents had to evacuate their homes.

"This apartment has always been my home. It's where I was born, where I grew up, where I have all my memories," Aura Preisser said while removing her belongings from the building, which was cordoned off by authorities.

"If I lost it, I would lose not only my home, but a large part of my heart."

Recommended

Workers cleared the roads cluttered with debris

In Oaxaca, crews of workers cleared the roads cluttered with debris from the earthquake, while residents of humble communities searched for their belongings among the rubble.

"Everything was damaged, the whole house was taken away. Everything we have done in our lives is gone," said Vicente Romero in the town of La Crucecita, on the Pacific coast, showing the damage to his home as neighbours cleared debris.

Educational centres and historical sites, including four archaeological zones, suffered damage, according to a statement from the Oaxaca state government, which put the death toll at 10 people.

In a post on Twitter, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said 117 municipalities and more than 5,000 homes had been affected by the earthquake.

READ MORE: At least five people killed as powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO