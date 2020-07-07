The United States will not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall because of the coronavirus crisis.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Monday.

"Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," ICE said.

"If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."

ICE said the State Department "will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States."

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue "vocational coursework," according to ICE.

Universities with a hybrid system of in-person and online classes will have to show that foreign students are taking as many in-person classes as possible, to maintain their status.

Critics quickly hit back at the decision.

"The cruelty of this White House knows no bounds," tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Foreign students are being threatened with a choice: risk your life going to class-in person or get deported," he said.

For Gonzalo Fernandez, a 32-year-old Spaniard doing his doctorate in economics at George Washington University in the US capital, "the worst thing is the uncertainty."

"We don't know if we will have classes next semester, if we should go home, if they are going to throw us out."

Plans up in the air