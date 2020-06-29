At least six people have been killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi's busy financial district.

Assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade near the entrance, police said, describing the attack which killed a police sub-inspector and two security guards, local media reported on Monday.

The four gunmen who attacked the exchange building were killed by security forces, police said, adding security forces were conducting a sweep for any remaining attackers.

Armed with grenades and automatic rifles, the assailants launched the attack around 0500 GMT, Dawn.comsaid.

Major attack averted

The Pakistan Stock Exchange did not suspend trading during the attack, Chief Executive Furrukh Khan said. Its main KSE-100 index dropped 220 points but it later recovered and was 200 points higher at 0830 GMT.

"We locked ourselves in our offices," Asad Javed, who works at a brokerage in the stock exchange building.

Javed said he was on the ground floor when he heard gunfire and an explosion and people scattered for safety.

"Clearance operation is under way in the stock exchange building and Pakistani authorities say their timely action has foiled a major terrorist attack there," journalist Kamran Yousaf told TRT World.

High-security zone

The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high-security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, said Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of police in Pakistan's biggest city and its financial hub.

The gunmen initially threw a grenade at security men posted outside the stock exchange compound then opened fire on a security post.

The four were killed when security forces posted there responded.