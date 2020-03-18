Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Second death reported in Turkey

Turkey announced late on Wednesday a second death related to the coronavirus, a 61-year-old man, and said that the number of confirmed cases had nearly doubled to 191 from 98 a day earlier.

"The test results today show that measures are very necessary. There are 93 new diagnosed case for which treatment has begun," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The number of cases had similarly doubled the previous day.

Emergency $100B relief bill clears US Congress

The US Senate easily passed a $100 billion emergency package on Wednesday to help American workers hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which earlier cleared the House of Representatives and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, would provide for free coronavirus testing, sick pay and paid family leave, and bolster unemployment insurance for millions of Americans.

The bill is the second emergency congressional aid package passed this month, and comes as lawmakers negotiate a new, mammoth federal stimulus package with the Trump administration that could reach $1.3 trillion, and would include emergency checks to Americans.

US suspends visa services worldwide

The US is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said.

The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services.

She said US missions abroad will continue to provide emergency visa services "as resources allow," and that the services to US citizens will remain available.

Missions will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, the spokeswoman said, without giving a date.

France reports huge spike in deaths, raising total to 264

French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51 percent, a much more marked rise than recently seen as the country was in its second day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 9,134, up from 7,730 on Tuesday, which is a rise of 18 percent in 24 hours.

Salomon said 931 people were in a serious condition, needing life support.

Peru president declares nighttime curfew over virus

Peru President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew to combat the new coronavirus pandemic as the South American country's positive cases rose to 145.

"We're decreeing mandatory confinement from today, from eight at night to five in the morning," Vizcarra said in a news conference.

Merkel calls coronavirus 'biggest challenge since WWII'

Germany is facing its biggest challenge "since the Second World War" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a television address urging citizens to heed sweeping confinement measures.

In her dramatic appeal, Merkel urged everyone to play a part in slowing down a virus that has raced across the globe and triggered unprecedented peace-time lockdowns.

"The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Not since German reunification, no, not since the Second World War has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," she said.

Italy reports highest one-day toll with 475 new deaths

Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections reached 35,713.

The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UK rises to 2,626

The number of people who have tested positive in the United Kingdom for coronavirus has increased to 2,626, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure was an increase of 676 or 35 percent from Tuesday. So far, Britain has reported 71 deaths from the virus.

Switzerland ramps up emergency measures as cases rise above 2,200, with 18 deaths

More than 2,200 people had been infected in the country as of Monday, and 18 are reported to have died of the disease.

The federal government held a press conference in the capital Bern under President Simonetta Sommaruga, who said that new measures taken in some cantons would come into effect nationally at midnight.

"We need a strong reaction across the country, and we need it now.

It is the only way to surmount this crisis," Sommaruga, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency for 2020, told reporters.

New death raises Iraq's fatalities to 12

One new death from coronavirus was reported in Iraq’s southern Basra province, bringing the total fatalities in the country to 12, the Iraqi Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 10 new cases were registered, raising the total number of the coronavirus cases to 164.

Over the past 24 hours, the ministry noted, it conducted tests for 105 suspected cases, among them, 10 tested positive, including five in the capital Baghdad.

As precautionary measures due to the coronavirus, most of Iraq's governorates decided to close their borders, including Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, while some governorates also decided to impose a lockdown.

Saudi calls for 'virtual' G20 summit over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has called for a 'virtual' summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies next week to address the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said on Wednesday.

"The Saudi G20 presidency is communicating with G20 countries to convene an extraordinary virtual G20 leaders' summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," the statement said.

South Africa announces 'total ban' on cruise ships

South Africa's Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday that the country had imposed a "total ban" on cruise ships from March 18 because of risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

"No passenger vessels will be allowed in our ports. In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships," Mbalula told a news conference, adding that the ban would not affect cargo ships arriving in South African ports.

US closing Canada border to 'non-essential' traffic, but not trade

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the closure of the US-Canada border, though underlining that trade will not be impacted.

The shutdown builds on Trump's barring of visitors from most of Europe, China and other parts of the world hit by the coronavirus.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.

Eurovision song contest cancelled due to coronavirus

The Eurovision song contest will not take place this year in Rotterdam, Netherlands due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," they said in a statement. "It is impossible to continue with the live event as planned."

UAE bans citizens from travelling abroad over coronavirus fears

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, the state news agency WAM reported.

Global fatalities cross 8,000

The world has lost at least 8,007 lives to the coronavirus, according to John Hopkins University and other case trackers.

As countries across the world scramble to impose social distancing, test more people and track those who are infected or crossed paths with a potential carrier, the number of active or current cases has risen to more than 108,000.

Almost 82,810 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease since the global health community started tracking what is now a pandemic.

In Spain, death toll nears 600, cases continue to surge

At least 598 people have lost their lives in Spain due to Covid-19 and another 13,716 have been confirmed to have the virus, according to data released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The country reported over 100 deaths and 2,500 new confirmed cases in one day, while another 774 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

“At the moment, there are some ICUs that are overwhelmed, but most in the country are still functioning normally,” said Fernando Simon, head of Spain’s emergency services.

Since last Sunday, the country has only been testing either those with acute respiratory infection who need to be hospitalised or essential workers, meaning the recently confirmed cases are serious. Simon said the country hopes to increase testing in the coming days.

Spain is the fourth-worst affected country in the world by the pandemic and has been in lockdown since last Saturday evening.

More than 850M students worldwide not at school: UNESCO

After the new coronavirus disease Covid-19 was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, children, adults, old people are advised to self-quarantine and practice social distancing to avoid further infections.

Scores of governments decided to close down schools, colleges and educational institutions one after the other across the globe.