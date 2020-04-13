Coronavirus testing has resumed in the Gaza Strip after Israel allowed five testing kits purchased by the World Health Organization (WHO) into the besieged enclave, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

But the spokesman, Ashraf al Qidra, said the kits would be of "limited immediate help" because they could be used to test only about 500 people in a densely populated territory of two million.

"We began testing immediately after receiving the kits late (Sunday) night," Qidra said. "We need to carry out these tests all the time and therefore, we are in need of thousands of testing kits."

On April 8, health officials in Gaza said they had run out of testing kits and voiced concern that a shortage of medical supplies could lead to the rapid spread of infection in the territory.

Gaza has 13 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, all in quarantine.

Israel blockade

Israel has blockaded the region for more than a decade, which is deemed a human rights violation by the UN and various international human rights organisations.