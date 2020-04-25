The coronavirus lockdown forced the team running Paris's La Clef cinema to close their auditorium to moviegoers. So they hit on an alternative: projecting movies onto the wall of an adjacent apartment building.

“We said to ourselves: ‘If we can no longer show films to an audience inside a cinema, let’s take away the walls and show films outside’,” organiser Derek Woolfenden told Reuters on Friday, shortly before the screening of 1955 Western “Man Without a Star” starring Kirk Douglas.

Under the lockdown restrictions, Parisians are confined to their apartments except for brief outings to shop for food and exercise.

But they can catch the movie by looking out or their windows or stepping out onto their balcony.

“We could feel a desire in the neighbourhood for some sort of event because there’s nothing left, the streets are empty, it’s very sad,” Woolfenden said.

The La Clef team took pains to engage the local community in its initiative: the titles to be screened each week are chosen in consultation with the neighbours.