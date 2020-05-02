CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers
All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, ON May 22, 2016. / Reuters Archive
May 2, 2020

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called “Stuck With U,” will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

Recommended

Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like “Love Yourself” and “Thank U, Next,” have never recorded a song together.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.

The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel