CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station
Tweeting about the project, NASA administrator Jim Brindestine says there’s a need for more popular media about space to inspire future generations.
Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station
Actor Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of the film "The Mummy" in New York, US, June 6, 2017. / Reuters
May 6, 2020

Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Tuesday.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

He gave no details but the tweet followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working wit h Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.

Recommended

The proposed action adventure is in its early stages, Deadline reported on Monday.

Representatives for Cruise did not immediately return a request for comment.

"Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise, 57, is renowned for his daredevil films and for doing his own stunts. He flew fighter jets for the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick," hung off the side of a plane as it took off in "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation" in 2015 and climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai - the tallest building in the world - for "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol."

Filming on "Mission: Impossible 7" was put on hold in February as the coronavirus epidemic took off in Italy. The disease later led to a worldwide shutdown of Hollywood movie and TV production and the closure of movie theaters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel