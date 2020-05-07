New artwork by Banksy in honour of Britain's health service has gone on display in a hospital, paying tribute to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic in the second hardest-hit country.

The street artist also posted an image of the work on Instagram, which shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape.

The sole splash of colour in the artwork –– entitled "Game Changer" –– is the red cross on the nurse's uniform, while discarded Superman and Batman figures lie in a basket next to the boy.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," the enigmatic artist said in a note for hospital workers.