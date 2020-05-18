POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Limited data on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows early promise
The data is from eight people who took part in a safety trial that kicked off in March as the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus was spreading.
Limited data on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows early promise
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, May 18, 2020. / Reuters
May 18, 2020

Early data from Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, the company said on Monday.

The data is from eight people who took part in a safety trial that kicked off in March as the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus was spreading.

In the trial of 45 volunteers, conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, eight volunteers who got two doses of the vaccine produced protective antibodies roughly on par with people who recovered from a natural infection of the virus that causes the Covid-19 illness, the US biotechnology company said in a news release.

The study, which was not designed to prove the vaccine works, offered an early glimmer of hope that it could provide protection against the virus.

The news lifted shares of Moderna about 20 percent to $79.39 in mid-morning trading and drove the broader stock market higher.

Dose responses

Scientists are still trying to understand what level of antibodies will ultimately prove protective against the novel coronavirus, and how long that protection will last.

The vaccine appeared to show a dose response, meaning that people who got higher doses had higher levels of antibodies.

Moderna's vaccine has gotten the green light to start the second stage of human testing, and last week, US regulators gave the vaccine "fast-track" status to speed up the regulatory review.

Recommended

"We are investing to scale up manufacturing so we can maximise the number of doses we can produce to help protect as many people as we can from SARS-CoV-2," Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said.

The company's vaccine is at the forefront of the efforts to arrest the fast-spreading virus.

Moderna expects to start a larger late-stage trial in July.

A pandemic without a cure

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop. 

The company has signed deals with Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza Group AG and the US government to produce massive quantities of its vaccine.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was also found to be generally safe and well tolerated in the early-stage study, the drug developer said.

One person in the trial experienced redness around the injection site, which was characterised as a "grade 3" side effect. No serious side effects had been reported, the company said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now