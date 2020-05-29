The UN is urgently appealing for $2.4 billion to help millions in war-torn Yemen cope with the conflict and Covid-19, saying programs are already being cut and the situation is “alarming.”

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting a virtual pledging conference for Yemen on Tuesday seeking $2.4 billion, including $80 million to respond to the pandemic.

"There's no way to describe this situation other than alarming," UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said. "Is the world ready simply to watch Yemen fall off the cliff?"

"There are tens of millions of people whose lives are now at risk unless we get, not just pledges, but the money," he said.

'Spreading rapidly'

Lowcock and the heads of 10 UN agencies and several UN officials and humanitarian organisations issued a joint statement Thursday saying “Covid-19 is spreading rapidly across the country already experiencing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis” as a result of the war, and expressing increasing alarm about the worsening situation.

“Tragically, we do not have enough money to continue this work,” they said. “Of 41 major UN programs in Yemen, more than 30 will close in the next few weeks if we cannot secure additional funds.”

“This means many more people will die,” they warned.