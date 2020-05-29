For as long as she can remember, 28-year-old Kristen Pankratz has shared in her dad’s dream to sail around the world. Life somehow always got in the way. But after giving up her advertising job in Dallas, she finally set sail with her parents in January.

Now, along with hundreds of other sailors, they find themselves stranded in paradise. As they sailed west across the vast Pacific Ocean in March, the coronavirus pandemic spread its tentacles across the globe. They made it as far as Tahiti in remote French Polynesia, one of the last places in the region to offer refuge as borders slammed shut.

With South Pacific countries not yet ready to reopen, the family is finding no way forward, no way back, and doesn't want to abandon their boat. So they remain where they are, in a strange limbo, hoping they can sail west again before the cyclone season hits in November.

Hundreds of sailors stranded

There are some 550 sailboats currently sheltering in French Polynesia, according to a manifest kept by maritime authorities. Typically the boats have a crew of about two or three, although a few have 10 or more aboard. There are hundreds more sailors stranded elsewhere in the South Pacific, in Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.

The Pankratzs say they’ve been treated extraordinarily well and have been able to see beautiful grottoes and black sand beaches without many other tourists around. Others say they’ve encountered suspicion and sometimes hostility from local residents fearful they might be bringing in the virus from abroad.

Kristen Pankratz said at first she felt sad their dream trip wasn’t going according to plan, but soon realized their situation could have been so much worse. She began feeling guilty about not being home with loved ones.

“When we first left, people at home were so scared for us,” she said. “But it turned out we ended up being safer than they were in the US.”

Pankratz, with parents David and Anne, set out on their 46-foot (14-meter) sailboat Amazing Grace from St. Lucia as part of a loose-knit group of sailors who had similar ambitions to circumnavigate the globe.

After sailing through the Panama Canal into the Pacific, they got sporadic updates from their satellite phone and from other sailors about the deteriorating virus situation. They ended up spending a week longer at sea than planned to get to Tahiti, catching fresh tuna along the way to stretch out their supplies.

Then came four and a half weeks of lockdown at a marina, where they were allowed off the boat only for exercise and groceries. Pankratz settled into a routine with some of the other sailors: high-intensity exercise classes at 7:30 am on the dock; cocktails at 5:30 p.m. on the boats.

After the lockdown ended, they got to see more of Tahiti. And this week, they set sail for some new islands after authorities loosened restrictions to allow more travel between French Polynesia's scattered archipelagos.

British sailors Rob and Frances Lythgoe spent their lockdown in a different part of French Polynesia, at Raiatea island. They said they hardly spoke to another soul for 10 weeks.