Saturday, May 30, 2020

Turkey's coronavirus test numbers top 2 million

The total number of novel coronavirus tests in Turkey has exceeded two million, while the daily test count has increased by 3,000, according to Turkey's top health authority on Saturday.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease reached almost 127,000 as 1,021 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the latest official coronavirus figures.

The country reported a total of 983 new cases, bringing the infection tally to 163,103, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,515 as Turkey reported 26 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data retrieved from the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 649 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care, the data showed.

French coronavirus case numbers extend decline

France's coronavirus case numbers are continuing to decline, health officials said on Saturday, with 14,380 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,695 a day earlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 1,325 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 57 to 18,444 - the 10th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on June 2, the directorate said.

UK Covid-19 confirmed death toll rises by 215 to 38,376

The United Kingdom death toll from people who have tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 215 to 38,376, the government said on Saturday.

Italy records 111 new deaths, 416 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 111 on Saturday, against 87 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 416 from 516 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,340 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 232,664, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 43,691 from 46,175 the day before.

There were 450 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 475 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 155,633 were declared recovered against 152,844 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.405 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.369 million on Friday, out of a population of around 60 million.

The small central region of Abruzzo did not provide any fresh data on Saturday, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Canada's death toll climbs 1.1% to 6,996 - data

Canada's total coronavirus cases rose to 89,741 from 88,856 on May 29; 6,996 deaths, up from 6,918, according to Public Health Agency data.

Spain's daily death toll drops to a handful

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the Health Ministry said, reflecting a dramatic decline in daily fatalities in recent weeks as the country brings the outbreak under control.

The number of Covid-19 infections increased by 271 to 239,228. Spain was at one point one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic but it has now has started to ease lockdown restrictions.

Philippines confirms eight more deaths, 590 new cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported eight additional deaths from the novel coronavirus and 590 new infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 950 while confirmed cases have reached 17,224. It added that 88 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.

EU urges US to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO

The European Union urged the United States on Saturday to reconsider its decision to cut ties with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said in a statement.

"In this context, we urge the US to reconsider its announced decision," they said a day after President Donald Trump announced the move, accusing the UN agency of becoming a puppet of China.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also condemned the move and pledged intensive talks with Washington on the issue.

The decision is "the wrong signal at the wrong time," Maas told German media group Funke. With the number of infections continuing to rise globally, "we cannot tear down the dike in the middle of a storm", he said.

Mosques in Iran to resume daily prayers, president says

Government employees went back to work in Iran and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques are to resume daily prayers throughout the country, even though some areas are seeing high levels of coronavirus infections.

Rouhani also said on state television that the hours of shopping malls, which had been allowed to open only until 6 pm, will be extended, a further step in the government’s plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“Doors to mosques across the country will open to public for daily prayers,” Rouhani said, adding that social distancing and other health protocols should be observed. He did not say when they are due to reopen.

Authorities are taking tougher measures to ensure that health regulations are observed, including barring commuters not wearing masks from buses and metro trains, Iranian media reported.

Spain further eases restrictions in four small islands

Four small Spanish islands will be able to open the outside terraces of bars and restaurants to 75 percent of their capacity from Monday, the government said, a further easing of coronavirus lockdown rules for parts of the country least affected by the disease.

Tables on terraces must still be kept 1.5 metres apart, according to regulations published by the government's Official Bulletin on Saturday and affecting La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera in the Canary Islands, and Formentera in the Balearics.

Spain, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the disease, has been lifting restrictions in a phased fashion, with some regions deemed safer than others to move back to normal.

Indonesia reports 557 new infections

Indonesia reported 557 new coronavirus infections, taking the Southeast Asian nation's tally to 25,773, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.