Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton's lead on Monday after the six-times world champion criticised his sport's silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white US police officer knelt on his neck.

The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States.

Britain's Hamilton, Formula One's first black world champion who spends much of his time in America, spoke out on Instagram on Sunday.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," wrote the Mercedes driver.

"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone," he added.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you... are and I see you."

In a second post, Hamilton added: "I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change."

Mercedes retweeted the latter comment and issued a statement assuring Hamilton that they stood with him.

"Tolerance is an elementary principle of our team and we are enriched by diversity in all its forms," it added, condemning any discrimination.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo said Floyd's death was "a disgrace".