Locked in an even-as-can-be Australian Open semifinal, Dominic Thiem looked up at his guest box, patted his belly and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced.

Whatever might have been going on, Thiem turned out to be just fine — well enough to play, well enough to win.

The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first at Melbourne Park by using his baseline bullying and big-moment bravado to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Friday night.

“I was feeling nerves, I think. I was putting so much energy, so much effort in, so my stomach was not ready for that. I think it was rebelling a little bit,” Thiem said, laughing about what happened. “But all good. I sometimes have it when I have tough matches.”

The No 5-seeded Thiem’s opponent in the title match Sunday will be No 2 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday.

The women’s final is on Saturday, with two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain taking on 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States. It is Muguruza’s fourth Grand Slam final and the 21-year-old Kenin’s first.

Djokovic, 32, will be appearing in his record eighth Australian Open final and 26th Grand Slam final overall. While Thiem eyes his first major trophy, Djokovic is going for No 17, which would move him within three of Federer’s record of 20. Rafael Nadal, with 19, is the only other man ahead of Djokovic.

Thiem’s two previous major finals came on the red clay of the French Open, where he was the runner-up to 12-time champion Nadal each of the last two years.

Now he will face a similar challenge: Djokovic owns a record seven titles from the hard courts of the Australian Open.

Thiem never had been past the fourth round in Melbourne until now. But he’s in rather fine form at the moment, with three consecutive wins over top-10 opponents, including No 1 Nadal in the quarterfinals and, now, No 7 Zverev.

In both of those most recent victories, Thiem was better at the most crucial junctures, happy to engage in back-of-the-court exchanges until an opening presented itself.

He played three tiebreakers against the reliably relentless Nadal — and emerged with all three. Then came two tiebreakers against Zverev — and Thiem took both.