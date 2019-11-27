POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Thai deer found dead with 'plastic bags and underwear' in stomach
Officials say the 10-year-old deer, found dead in a national park in Nan province, had consumed seven kilogrammes of coffee grounds, instant noodle packaging, garbage bags, towels, and men's underwear.
Thai deer found dead with 'plastic bags and underwear' in stomach
The discovery of the deer with plastic in the stomach comes months after a sick baby dugong won hearts in Thailand as she fought for recovery, only to pass away from an infection exacerbated by plastic bits lining her stomach. / AFP
November 27, 2019

A wild deer was found dead after swallowing seven kilogrammes of plastic bags and other trash in Thailand, an official said on Tuesday, raising the alarm on waste littering the country's waters and forests.

Officials said a 10-year-old deer was found dead in a national park in Nan province, around 630 kilometres north of capital Bangkok.

An autopsy discovered "plastic bags in the stomach, which is one of the causes of his death," said Kriangsak Thanompun, director of the protected region in the Khun Sathan National Park.

The bags contained coffee grounds, instant noodle packaging, garbage bags, towels and also underwear, according to photos provided by the national park.

The Southeast Asian country is one of the world's largest consumers of plastic, with Thais using up to 3,000 single-use plastic bags each per year, whether for wrapping street food, takeaway coffee or packing groceries.

Marine animals like turtles and dugongs have died in its waste-choked waters, and autopsies have found that plastic in the stomach lining contributed to their deaths.

Now the scourge of plastic waste is affecting Thailand's animals on land.

Recommended

PETA's Anissa Putois sheds light on how human activity is harming animals.

'Another tragedy'

The discovery of the deer comes months after a sick baby dugong won hearts in Thailand as she fought for recovery, only to pass away from an infection exacerbated by plastic bits lining her stomach.

The demise of Mariam in August was widely mourned on social media, reviving public debate on Thailand's urgent need to tackle its plastic addiction.

The loss of the wild deer is "another tragedy," Kriangsak said.

"It shows we have to take seriously and reduce... single-use plastic," he said, calling for "nature-friendly products" to be used instead.

Several major retailers –– including the operator of the ubiquitous 7-Eleven convenience stores –– have pledged to stop handing out single-use plastic bags by January next year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister