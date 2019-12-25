Da Chen, the brilliant storyteller who drew from the hardships he suffered as a persecuted child growing up in the midst of China’s cultural revolution to create the critically acclaimed memoir "Colors of the Mountain", has died at age 57.

Chen died of lung cancer on December 17, his wife, Sun-Ling Chen, said on Tuesday from the family’s home in Temecula, California.

His most recent book, "Girl Under a Red Moon", was published just three months ago.

Under the Cultural Revolution

Chen's breakthrough came in 1999 with the critically acclaimed, best-selling “Colors of the Mountain", in which he recounted the abuses he and his family suffered during the latter years of the country's Cultural Revolution.

It was a time in which the Communist Party and its leader, Mao Zedong, were cementing their grip on power following the country's 1949 revolution and Chen's family, who had been prosperous landowners, became pariahs, as did many others.

Chen was bullied in school and eventually kicked out to work in farm fields as a pre-teen, while his father and grandfather, college-educated intellectuals, were tortured and sent to reeducation camps.

"He watched his father being hung up by his thumbs and beaten and his grandfather stoned frequently with rocks thrown at him by children," Chen's wife said. "He would undergo a lot of humiliation parades where they would throw fruit and other things at him. Frequently he was sent to labour camps where he worked with people twice his age digging irrigation trenches in the mountains."

Eventually, a kindhearted teacher sneaked Chen back into school and, after Mao died in 1976, he was allowed to take the country's college entrance exam on which he scored among the highest in the country. He was admitted to the prestigious Beijing Language and Cultural University where upon graduation he joined the faculty teaching English.

After being offered a scholarship to Nebraska's Union College, Chen recalled arriving in the US with little more than $30 and his treasured bamboo flute. He supported himself for a time as a waiter in a Chinese restaurant.

"He always said he was one of the best Chinese waiters in Lincoln, Nebraska," his wife recalled with a chuckle.

Soon after his arrival in Nebraska, however, he received a scholarship offer from Columbia University and headed to New York.