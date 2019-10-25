A major exhibition marking 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci opened in Paris on Thursday but there was intrigue over whether the "Salvator Mundi" painting of Christ, one of the best-known works attributed to the master, would make a late appearance.

The exhibition at the Louvre Museum brought together in one place works by the Renaissance master, many of them loaned from institutions in different parts of the world.

But "Salvator Mundi", which sold for $450.3 million in November 2017, was a notable absence. The New York auction house that sold it said it was acquired by an Abu Dhabi branch of the Louvre, but it has not gone on display there or been seen publicly since the sale.

The exhibition in Paris featured a version of the same painting made by one of da Vinci's disciples.

"The Louvre Museum has no announcements to make about that," a Louvre spokeswoman said on Thursday when asked if the real "Salvator Mundi" might make an appearance in the exhibition, which runs until Feb. 24 next year.

The Louvre is already home to the artist's most famous artwork, the Mona Lisa. That work is not part of the exhibition and has remained on display in a different part of the museum.