Warner Bros.' "Joker" survived the intense controversy over its violent themes to take in $96.2 million in North American theatres at the weekend, setting a record for an October release, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" provides the backstory for the rise of Batman's maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

Amid fears that it might inspire violence — a shooting at a 2012 screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado claimed 12 lives — some theatres provided extra security for the opening of "Joker."