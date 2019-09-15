CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'
Leaving Neverland, a documentary on alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson, clinched an Emmy award while RuPaul was named best reality show host.
'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'
Dan Reed, centre, and the team from "Leaving Neverland" pose backstage with the award for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special on night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. September 14, 2019 / AP
September 15, 2019

A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed.

"Leaving Neverland," which features two adult men who say they were befriended by Jackson and sexually abused by him starting from when they were 7 and 10 years old, was named best documentary at a ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of television's main Emmy awards show next week.

The program, which aired earlier this year, 10 years after Jackson's death, was met with outrage by his family and brought fresh scrutiny to the "Thriller" singer's legacy.

Jackson's family and his estate have denied the accounts given by the men, calling them a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations."

Beyonce, whose 2018 Coachella festival concert film "Homecoming" went into Saturday's ceremony with six Emmy nominations was beaten in all categories.

Recommended

James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" special with former Beatle Paul McCartney returning to his Liverpool hometown won over "Homecoming" for pre-recorded variety special, while the filmed version of Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed one-man Broadway show triumphed for variety special directing.

Long-running show "The Simpsons" won the Emmy for best animated series, while gay makeover series "Queer Eye" took home four awards.

"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," the travel and food show hosted by US celebrity chef Bourdain who died by suicide in 2018, won two Emmys.

In other awards, drag queen RuPaul won his fourth Emmy as best reality show host for "RuPaul's Drag Race," and rock climbing film "Free Solo", which won the best documentary Oscar this year, added seven Emmys to its honours.

The main Emmy awards will be handed out on September 22 in Los Angeles, with "Game of Thrones" and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", leading the race for best drama and best comedy series.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar