The new James Bond film finally has a title "No Time to Die" and an April 2020 release date, producers announced on Tuesday.

Filming for the new movie, previously known only as Bond 25, got underway in Jamaica in April when producers announced that Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in latest entry in the lucrative British spy franchise.

Craig confirmed in 2017 that he would return for the fifth time as secret agent 007.

Producers said on Tuesday that the new film would see Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service before an old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.