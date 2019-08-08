Eid Al Salwaawi, 69, paints murals of the rituals of the hajj pilgrimage on the walls of a house in Cairo's Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood.

Sometimes he volunteers to paint scenes that celebrate the haj and religious stories and lessons, other times he is paid.

Every year, Muslims travel from around the world to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to complete the hajj, one of the five pillars of their faith. This year's hajj will conclude on Sunday.

Salwaawi said the hajj scenes he saw on the walls of houses in his home village as a child in northern Aswan captured his imagination. "So I draw camel caravans and soldiers wearing traditional hats guarding them," he said.