CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Russi Taylor became the official voice of Minnie Mouse in 1986. She voiced Minnie across Disney projects in film, television and theme parks.
Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
In this June 3, 2014 photo, Disney legend Russi Taylor stands amidst the long shadows at the Disney Legend Plaza at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. / AP
July 28, 2019

Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died.

Walt Disney Co-chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor's death in a statement on Saturday. Taylor died on Friday in Glendale, California, Disney said. She was 75. The cause was not immediately clear.

Taylor was married to the man who voiced Mickey Mouse opposite her, Wayne Allwine, from 1991 until his death in 2009.

A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Taylor became the official voice of Minnie in 1986, beating out more than 200 competitors who auditioned. She voiced Minnie across Disney projects in film, television and theme parks, including the movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and the TV show "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

Recommended

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Iger said. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world – a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend."

Bill Farmer, who voiced Goofy alongside Taylor, said in a statement that she was "as wonderful, funny, and sweet as Minnie Mouse, and as talented yet humble as you would expect."

She also provided voices for many other minor Disney characters and for several smaller characters on "The Simpsons," including Bart's nerdy classmate Martin Prince.

"It was a privilege to have known her and an honour to have worked with her," Iger said, "and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar