Rapper Meek Mill on Tuesday will appeal a Pennsylvania judge's decision to sentence him to up to four years in prison for probation violations in a case that criminal justice reform advocates say illustrates racial bias in the system.

The arrests, for popping a wheelie while shooting a New York City music video and an altercation in St. Louis, did not result in convictions.

The hefty sentence became a cause celebre for musicians, celebrities and criminal justice reform campaigners who said it was typical of a US legal system that treats minorities unjustly.

Proponents for criminal justice reform