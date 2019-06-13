Iconic 20th-century artist Frida Kahlo has one of the best-known faces on the planet, but the world at large has never heard the Mexican painter's voice – until, possibly, now.

Kahlo, who is instantly recognizable with her convention-defying unibrow, spent her life as a painter in the daunting artistic shadow of her husband, the muralist Diego Rivera.

And while there are many silent films of her, the Mexican culture ministry says there are no known audio recordings.

But one may just have been found in the private collection of a legendary host from Mexico's "golden age of radio" in the 1950s, it says.

"Frida's voice has always been a great enigma, a never-ending search," the head of the national audio archives, Pavel Granados, told a press conference at which the ministry unveiled the newly discovered recording.

"Until now, there had never been a recording of Frida Kahlo," he added.

The tape was found in the archives of late radio personality Alvaro "The Bachelor" Galvez y Fuentes.

On it, a woman with a soft, melodious voice reads a text that Kahlo (1907-1954) wrote about Rivera in 1949, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his artistic career.