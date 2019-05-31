Netflix is made for bingeing, but filmmaker Ava DuVernay thinks that audiences should watch her Central Park Five miniseries "When They See Us" at their own pace.

The four-part series explores the true story of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989 and follows them over the course of 25 years. It's currently available to Netflix subscribers.

DuVernay said the viewing experience will be different for everyone.

"I think it really is going to depend on where you are politically and culturally," she said in an interview last month.

"For some people this is all going to be new, like, 'Wait, what?' And for other people it's deeply felt because they've experienced it in their lives as people of colour or people who faced injustice."

'People will engage'

While many might choose to watch all five hours in one sitting, the "Selma" filmmaker knows that method might not work for all.

"I shared it with a bunch of people and some people really need to take breaks after and some people want to power through," DuVernay said.

She experienced something similar when her Oscar-nominated prison system documentary "13th" hit the streaming service in 2016.

"There were people that couldn't watch that straight through and it was only 100 minutes," she said.