Premier League champions Manchester City said on Tuesday they were concerned "individuals intent on damaging" the club may be behind a news report that European football's financial regulators are poised to recommend they be barred from the Champions League.

The New York Times said on Monday that members of the investigatory chamber of UEFA's financial control board, set up to analyse the accounts of clubs suspected of breaking cost-control regulations, met two weeks ago in Switzerland to finalise their conclusions.

The investigatory panel’s leader, the former prime minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, will have the final say on the submission to a separate adjudicatory chamber, which could be filed as soon as this week. "The body is expected to seek at least a one-season ban," said the Times.

However, City said they were fully co-operating with "the CFCB IC's (club financial control body investigatory chamber) ongoing investigation."

"In doing so the club is reliant on both the CFCB IC's independence and commitment to due process; and on UEFA's commitment of March 7 that it 'will make no further comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing'," read their statement.

"The New York Times report citing 'people familiar with the case' is therefore extremely concerning."