Twenty years after he left medical drama "ER," George Clooney returns to TV this month with an adaptation of Joseph Heller's "Catch-22," a novel whose complexity the actor said made it ideal for a six-part series.

The Oscar winner, known for films like "Syriana", "Gravity" and "The Monuments Men", also served as executive producer and directed two episodes of the Hulu series set during World War II about a member of a US bomber squadron fighting the higher-ups in the military bureaucracy.

"It's never been about the medium, although television and streaming has gotten much more interesting and more fun, it was more about telling the story. It's about telling good stories," Clooney said.

Heller's 1961 novel, previously adapted into a 1970 movie, follows US bombardier Yossarian, who is infuriated that the army keeps raising the number of missions he must fly to be released from duty.

'Declare insanity'

Yossarian's only way to avoid the missions is to declare insanity, but the only way to prove insanity is a willingness to embark on more of the highly dangerous bombing runs, thus creating the novel's absurd "Catch-22."

"The Sinner" actor Christopher Abbott stars as Yossarian while "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor Kyle Chandler plays his commander, Colonel Cathcart.