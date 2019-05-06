Turkish film Noah Land won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards at the Tribeca Film Festival, a statement released by the Turkish Consulate in New York said Thursday.

According to the statement, Ali Atay won the Best Actor award at the festival.

"The Noah Land has accomplished tremendous success at the Tribeca Film Festival. We congratulate and extend our whole-hearted thanks to the film's team for representing our country in the best manner possible," the consulate said.