Cardi B rejects plea deal in club melee case
Police say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring two people. Cardi's lawyer has said that she didn't harm anybody.
Musician Cardi B attends the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, September 7, 2018 in New York, US. / AP
April 19, 2019

Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee last fall.

WNBC says the rapper did not speak to journalists before or after her three-minute court appearance on Friday. She is due back in court next month on misdemeanour reckless endangerment and assault charges.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Her lawyer has said that she didn't harm anybody.

One fan, Briana Minore, 19, came from another part of Queens to catch a glimpse of the star, who waved to her, according to the New York Daily News.

"They wouldn't let you close to her, but I was shaking," Minore told the newspaper after Cardi swept past in an all-white outfit. "I love her so much, I've been planning this day for so long."

