POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Westbrook becomes NBA's second 20-20-20 man
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook joins NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to post a triple-double of at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists.
Westbrook becomes NBA's second 20-20-20 man
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dunks the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock (35) looks on during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. / Reuters
April 3, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook posted an astonishing triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists on Tuesday in another historic display of all-around excellence.

Westbrook was already closing in on a third straight season averaging a triple-double, achieving double digits in three key statistical categories in a game.

In the 2016-17 season, he set the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42, averaging a triple-double in that campaign and again last season.

With his performance on Tuesday in a 119-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, he joined NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in NBA history to post a triple-double of at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists.

Chamberlain did it in 1968, when he had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers against Detroit.

Westbrook dedicated his performance to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Recommended

"That wasn't for me," Westbrook told broadcaster TNT after the game. "That was for my bro. That's for Nipsey,

Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103 Tuesday night.

20 plus 20 plus 20 ... that's for my bro, rest in peace Nipsey."

Playoff-bound but losers of seven of their last 10, the Thunder can use every win they can get in the final week of the regular season.

"Each game is important now," Westbrook said. "I'm just thankful to be able to go out and compete at a high level. I'm thankful to have these teammates, thankful and humbled to be able to go out and play the game I love."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat