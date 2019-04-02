CULTURE
5 MIN READ
Fans frightened as Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger faces heart surgery
The British band postponed the North American leg of their "No Filter" tour on Saturday, saying the frontman was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time."
Fans frightened as Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger faces heart surgery
Mick Jagger, the frontman of the British rock band The Rolling Stones, performs at the Esprit arena during the Rolling Stones tour "Stones - No Filter" in Dusseldorf, western Germany, on October 9, 2017. / AFP
April 2, 2019

Rolling Stones fans around the world got a fright on Monday after reports that their idol Mick Jagger was to have heart surgery later this week.

The iconic British band put back the North American leg of their "No Filter" tour on Saturday saying the 75-year-old rocker was to receive unspecified medical treatment.

There has been no official information about the veteran frontman's condition other than the group's declaration on Twitter that "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour as he needs medical treatment."

With fans taking to social media to say they were praying for Jagger, the band tried to dampen fears by adding that "Mick is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Rolling Stone magazine reported on Monday that the singer is to have heart valve surgery. The Drudge Report said the operation would take place on Friday in New York.

Jagger himself tweeted that he was "devastated" to delay the tour of 17 shows in the US and Canada that were due to start later this month and run until June. 

"I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," he added. "I really hate letting you down like this."

'Home in a day or two'

Jagger, who has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s.

Doctors said that if the surgery goes well, Jagger could be back on his feet relatively rapidly.

Heart surgeon and US TV presenter Dr Mehmet Oz said "about 10 percent of people at his age have a problem with their aortic valve which can lead to chest pain and dizziness."

Recommended

"About 50 percent of people who have the problem will die in a couple of years if they don't have the surgery," he added in a video posted on Twitter.

He said traditionally the operation has been done with open heart surgery but "new techniques allow us to do these procedures with minimal invasion with a catheter (tube). You can sneak your way up there and replace the old valve with a new one."

"This allows the person to be back home in a day or two. [It also] halves the time of recovery going back to full exercise and activity."

Oz said the other valve that also frequently requires surgery is the mitral valve, which is further into the heart.

He said the procedures to repair or replace it were similar.

Fright for fans

Heart valve problems had until recent years meant serious open heart surgery. But surgeons can now introduce a new artificial valve inside a stent by making a small incision in the groin and passing it through the femoral artery.

David Tillier, head of the Stones' fan club Sympathy for the Devils, told AFP that the way the news leaked out had given fans a fright.

"Clearly the medical checkup [before the tour] revealed something. But if what we are reading now is true, that is quite reassuring, because heart valve surgery is now rather commonplace."

Jagger's bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, who have had their share of health problems, took to Twitter to calm fears. 

"A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!" Richards said.

Wood wrote, "Here's to Mick," adding a muscle emoji, and thanked fans for "your supportive messages. It means so much to us."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar