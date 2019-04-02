Rolling Stones fans around the world got a fright on Monday after reports that their idol Mick Jagger was to have heart surgery later this week.

The iconic British band put back the North American leg of their "No Filter" tour on Saturday saying the 75-year-old rocker was to receive unspecified medical treatment.

There has been no official information about the veteran frontman's condition other than the group's declaration on Twitter that "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour as he needs medical treatment."

With fans taking to social media to say they were praying for Jagger, the band tried to dampen fears by adding that "Mick is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Rolling Stone magazine reported on Monday that the singer is to have heart valve surgery. The Drudge Report said the operation would take place on Friday in New York.

Jagger himself tweeted that he was "devastated" to delay the tour of 17 shows in the US and Canada that were due to start later this month and run until June.

"I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," he added. "I really hate letting you down like this."

'Home in a day or two'

Jagger, who has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s.

Doctors said that if the surgery goes well, Jagger could be back on his feet relatively rapidly.

Heart surgeon and US TV presenter Dr Mehmet Oz said "about 10 percent of people at his age have a problem with their aortic valve which can lead to chest pain and dizziness."