Turkey's national football team beat Moldova on Monday in the Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday. The 4-0 victory came on home ground in Eskisehir in the second group matches.

Turkey's Hasan Ali Kaldirim scored the opening goal in the 24th minute. Just two minutes later, Cenk Tosun, popularly known as "Tosun Pasha" back home, scored an insurance goal sealing the first half.

In the second half, Tosun scored another goal in the 54th minute.

"Tosun Pasha" is a famous Turkish comedy flick, which is how the Everton striker landed his nickname.

Kaan Ayhan scored in the 70th minute as he headed firmly past goalkeeper Koselev.