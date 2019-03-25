POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'Tosun Pasha' leads Turkey in thrashing Moldova 4-0
Cenk Tosun scored twice, continuing Turkey's strong start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
'Tosun Pasha' leads Turkey in thrashing Moldova 4-0
Cenk Tosun scored a goal in each half of the game, insuring a 4-0 victory against Moldova in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Eskisehir, Turkey. March 25, 2019. / AA
March 25, 2019

Turkey's national football team beat Moldova on Monday in the Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday. The 4-0 victory came on home ground in Eskisehir in the second group matches.

Turkey's Hasan Ali Kaldirim scored the opening goal in the 24th minute. Just two minutes later, Cenk Tosun, popularly known as "Tosun Pasha" back home, scored an insurance goal sealing the first half.

In the second half, Tosun scored another goal in the 54th minute.

"Tosun Pasha" is a famous Turkish comedy flick, which is how the Everton striker landed his nickname.

Kaan Ayhan scored in the 70th minute as he headed firmly past goalkeeper Koselev.

Recommended

Turkey's Burak Yilmaz missed a penalty shot in the 53rd minute.

Turkey is in Group H with France, Iceland, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

In Friday's first match, Turkey defeated Albania 2-0.

Prior to Monday's match, the Turkish team raised placards saying "Hello Brother", the final words of a victim killed in a deadly terror attack on a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat