An elaborate London hall, dubbed by some as the “Sistine Chapel of the UK” because of its baroque interior and ceiling, is re-opening its doors after a two-year conservation project.

The Painted Hall of the 17th century Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich is decorated with the work of British artist James Thornhill, which he began in 1707 and finished in 1726.

Conservation director Will Palin said the work - depicting English naval prowess, monarchs as well as mythological figures - had been cleaned and had lost paint flakes restored during the $11.2 million project.

“It was very nerve-racking when the scaffolding first came down because there was this moment of would it look any different from when we started,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

“But that moment with the ceiling being lit and the colours coming through and the vibrancy, the richness of the painting revealed, it was very moving I felt quite ... emotional.”