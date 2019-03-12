After barely being seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has said he will not run for a fifth term and will postpone national elections. The new date for the elections has not been set.

His statement also pledged that a new constitution would be submitted to the public for a referendum.

Protests have taken Algeria by storm and more than 186 applicants are seeking candidacy for the presidential ballot, more than double the number of potential candidates in the North African country’s 2014 election.

Most applicants were not able to gather enough signatures to qualify for the presidential ballot, however.

The number of candidates is largely seen as a sign of frustration with the status quo.

To make it on to the ballot, candidates must gather 60,000 signatures from citizens or 6,000 signatures from elected officials - from over 25 of Algeria’s 48 administrative regions.

Mohamed Laggab of Algiers University describes a large number of possible candidates as a sign of the decay in Algerian politics.

“Political practices have fallen to an all-time low. When owners of dirty money buy parliamentary seats with billions, when people implicated in legal scandals find themselves in visible political posts, and when people with no intellectual experience and no political conscience want to become president, minister, senator — then you cannot be surprised to find these types of candidates today,” he explained.

"Twenty-one candidates have formally registered for the presidential election of 18 April," Algeria’s Constitutional Council said in a statement.

"The Constitutional Council has started, looking into the applications and verifying the eligibility of the candidates," the statement said.

The vetting procedure began following the of candidacy applications on March 3, 2019.

The constitutional body has until March 14 to decide on the list of candidates

By law, presidential hopefuls must establish that they are medically fit to run in election.

Who are the main contenders?

There are a broad range of new and old challengers, notably former prime minister Ali Benflis, a runner-up in the country's 2014 elections, and a range of new opposition candidates, including the influential retired general Ali Ghediri, businessman Rachid Nekaz, and Abderazak Makri, leader of the Movement for the Society of Peace.

Ali Ghediri

The 64-year-old Ghediri, who retired as a general in 2015, may represent a threat to the continuous rule of the National Liberation Front (FLN) since the North African country gained independence in 1967.

In his candidacy bid, he declared: “I have decided to take up the challenge by running in the presidential election.

“This major challenge ... involves questioning, without any taboos, the established order.”

Ghediri initially enjoyed a high profile with a string of media appearances, but has been absent from the public eye in recent weeks.

In an interview with El Watan newspaper, he wrongly speculated that elections would not be postponed because the army would intervene if any such move took place.

His comments led to a warning from the defence ministry, which threatened to take him to court if he violated rules on the conduct of former military officers.

This was followed by reports of the arrest of 13 senior officers, detained over contact with Ghediri, under orders of the Chief of Staff, Gaid Salah, the last remaining senior military figure following Bouteflika’s most recent purge of the military in 2018.

Ghediri is perceived to have close ties with former intelligence chief Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufik or ‘the God of Algeria’, who headed up Algeria’s most powerful spy agency for decades, before being arrested by Bouteflika as part of a purge in 2016.

In spite of the warning from the military, the former military general is largely seen to have close ties to the military establishment, having received financial benefits from fellow generals between 1989 and 1991 during the military’s privatisation of key state industries.

The Algerian defence ministry denied the news and refused to provide comment on the leak first reported by El Watan, sourced from an anonymous military source.

Rachid Nekkaz

Businessman Rachid Nekkaz enjoys a mass following among young people, particularly on social media.

The businessman gained acclaim after committing to pay fines issued in Denmark for breaches of the Burqa ban.

His candidacy was barred due to electoral laws on nationality, given that he once held French citizenship, which he gave up in 2014 when he attempted to run for elections.

Despite renouncing his French citizenship, Algerian election laws forbid candidates to ever hold a second citizenship.