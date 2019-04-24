World number one Ko Jin-young, with five top-three finishes in seven starts this season, seeks her third LPGA title of the year when the Los Angeles Open starts on Thursday.

The 23-year-old South Korean won last month's LPGA Founders Cup, captured her first major crown earlier this month at the ANA Inspiration and could claim her third title in five starts this week at par-71 Wilshire Country Club.

Ko jumped atop the rankings with her major win at Rancho Mirage, but is philosophical about her breakthrough.

"It's really an honor to be number one," Ko said. "But anyone can climb to the number one, so that's just a number."

Some chase the dream of world number one from childhood, but Ko was not among them even as she idolised such South Korean stars as Park In-bee and Ryu So-yeon and practiced with her father.

"I grew up, maybe 10, 11 years old, and I'm looking at Grace Park or Jiyai Shin and Hee Kyung Seo or So Yeon, Inbee as well," Ko said. "They are the players. I'm just amateur, so I want to try. I need a little bit more practice.

"So I had lots of practice with my father. My father was boxer, so hard always."