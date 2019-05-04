The historic Aladza Mosque, known as the "Pearl of Bosnia," emerged from the ashes to reopen for prayers on Saturday.

Located in Foca in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, the mosque was demolished by Serb forces during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War but rebuilt over the last five years with the support of Turkey's General Directorate of Foundations.

The reconstruction of the mosque, located 80 kilometres southeast of the capital Sarajevo, began in 2014.

Built-in 1549 by Hasan Nezir, a close colleague of renowned Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, it is one of the first mosques with a classical Ottoman architecture built in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Adnan Ertem, head of the Foundations Directorate.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ersoy said the Aladza Mosque has been reborn and expressed his pride at restoring this historical treasure.

"It is our primary duty to work with the idea of creating a future that we will be sure will not experience those great pains instead of building the future through suffering,” he said.

“Today the Aladza Mosque stands again in all its glory, as a symbol of this ideal. It is an indication that racism and hatred could only harm materials but never touch the Balkans’ centuries-long culture of fellowship."

Ertem said that the historic mosque is a symbol of peace, friendship, fellowship, understanding, and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.