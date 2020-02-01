CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
The American actor’s “Murder Mystery,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked Netflix's most popular title in the United States in 2019.
Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
Adam Sandler arrives at the international premiere of "Uncut Gems" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 9, 2019. / Reuters Archive
February 1, 2020

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.

Sandler, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member who built a career on movies such as “Grownups” and “The Water Boy,” has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

Sandler’s “Murder Mystery,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked the streaming service’s most popular title in the United States in 2019. It is one of six movies and a comedy special he has made for Netflix with his company, Happy Madison Productions, since 2015.

Recommended

His upcoming projects for Netflix include “Hubie Halloween” co-starring Kevin James and Julie Bowen and an animated feature film that Sandler will write and star in as a voice actor.

Netflix is counting on original movies such as Sandler’s to help it compete with new rivals, particularly Walt Disney Co, which has been removing its films from Netflix and taking them to its own Disney+ streaming service.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar