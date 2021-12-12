The Libyan government has announced it is ready to hold the country's presidential election as planned on December 24 despite persistent uncertainty that the crucial vote will go ahead on time.

"We are ready for the elections," said Ramadan Abu Jnah on Sunday.

Abu Jha has been the interim head of government since premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced he would run for the presidency.

"The government has spared no effort to support the electoral commission (HNEC). We have the chance to make December 24 a historic day," Abu Jnah said.

"Nobody should deprive Libyans of this historic deadline and we will not let anybody do so," Abu Jnah told a press conference in the capital Tripoli, surrounded by several ministers.

He said the transitional executive was "ready to hand over power to an elected government".

Years of unrest and instability

Libya descended into chaos following a NATO-backed 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi.