Libya's election commission has decided not to publish a list of presidential candidates until after it settles some legal issues, leaving almost no time to hold the vote as planned on December 24.

"Given the sensitivities of this stage and the political and security circumstances surrounding it, the commission is keen to exhaust all means of litigation to ensure its decisions comply with issued judgments," the commission said in a statement on Saturday.

While most Libyan and foreign figures involved in the process have continued to publicly call for the election to go ahead on schedule, politicians, analysts and diplomats all say in private that this would be very hard to achieve.

Disputes over fundamental rules governing the election have continued throughout the process, including over the voting timetable, the eligibility of major candidates and the eventual powers of the next president and parliament.

Without any commonly accepted legal framework, it was not clear how far rules would be based on the UN-backed roadmap that originally demanded the election or on unilaterally-issued laws by the parliament speaker in September but rejected by other factions.

