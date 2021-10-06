The Lebanese army has said that it had seized more than 28 tons of ammonium nitrate in the eastern town of Arsal near the Syrian border.

“After receiving information on the presence of ammonium nitrate in the town of Arsal, an army force and patrol from the Intelligence Directorate raided a fuel station in the town on October 4,” the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The army said the ammonium nitrate was stored in sacks and had a nitrogen content of 26 percent.

Investigation under way

Three people, one of whom is Lebanese and two Syrians, were taken into custody during the raid and an investigation has been launched.

On September 18, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced that security forces had seized a truck carrying 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in the Bekaa Valley region.

On August 4, 2020, the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at Beirut port caused an explosion that killed more than 217 people and injured more than 7,000 others as well as causing billions of dollars in property losses.